Explosion causes massive fire at Texas refinery plant

The fire is on the Shell portion of the plant, the Houston Chronicle reports. Shell advised that the fire would be contained within the facility and there was no threat to the public, according to Fire Fighter Nation.

The fire broke out at about 3 p.m. at the facility near Texas 225. Plant fire crews responded and the plant began burning off oil through nearby flares.

Firefighters from nearby industrial departments were responding to help.

There was no shelter in place order for the public. Initial reports said two people suffered minor injuries in the fire, but everyone was thought to be accounted for.

MNA/PR