  1. World
  2. North America
May 6, 2023, 9:40 AM

Explosion causes massive fire at Texas refinery plant

Explosion causes massive fire at Texas refinery plant

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – An explosion and fire wracked a refinery in a Deer Park industrial complex jointly owned by Mexican oil company Pemex and Shell Chemicals on Friday.

The fire is on the Shell portion of the plant, the Houston Chronicle reports. Shell advised that the fire would be contained within the facility and there was no threat to the public, according to Fire Fighter Nation.

The fire broke out at about 3 p.m. at the facility near Texas 225. Plant fire crews responded and the plant began burning off oil through nearby flares.

Firefighters from nearby industrial departments were responding to help.

There was no shelter in place order for the public. Initial reports said two people suffered minor injuries in the fire, but everyone was thought to be accounted for.

MNA/PR

News Code 200329
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News