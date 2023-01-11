Iraqi envoy summoned over fake name used for Persian Gulf

"Although we have strategic, fraternal and deep relations with Iraq, we have clearly expressed our objection to this issue. We summoned the Iraqi ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the Iraqi authorities used a fake name for the Persian Gulf, and we reflected the sensitivity of the great nation of Iran to the use of the exact and complete term for 'Persian Gulf' to the Iraqi side," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday.

"Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani corrected this issue in an article that was recently published on the Internet," Amir-Abdollhian added.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani in his weekly press conference spoke about Iraq's use of the fake phrase instead of the Persian Gulf, saying, "The Islamic Republic has reacted in this regard. The Persian Gulf is the Persian Gulf and nothing in this regard will change this historical fact in any way. After being informed [using the term Arab Gulf instead of Persian Gulf], we officially protested the Iraqi government in this regard."

The 25th edition of the Persian Gulf Cup kicked off Friday in Basra with the participation of teams from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Yemen, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. Contrary to historical documents, recently some regional countries try to use the fake title of the Arab Gulf instead of the historical title of the Persian Gulf.

Iran's Football Federation (FFIRI) also announced that it will complain to FIFA over the use of a fake title by Arab states for the Persian Gulf.

MNA/IRN84995327