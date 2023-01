Yemeni Al-Masirah TV website said Monday that Saudi Arabia targeted villages in the border town of Saada with artillery.

According to the report, the Saudi Arabia army also bombarded some areas in Manba city in Saada.

According to Al-Masirah report, three African immigrants were injured as a result of the attack.

The report came after it was reported earlier on Monday that the Saudi military targeted some areas in Al Hudaydah with artillery and rocket attacks.

