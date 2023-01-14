6 Yemenis injured in shootings of Saudi-led forces

Four civilians were wounded in the shooting of Saudi Arabian army forces in the al-Raqo area located in the border town of Manbeh in Saada province.

According to the report, 2 other Yemeni civilians were also wounded in the border town of Shada in Saada due to the shooting of the Saudi forces.

Media sources also reported that a civilian was killed and another was wounded by Saudi border guards in Shada and Manbeh.

Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states, launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015.

Last week, a large number of people in different provinces of Yemen took to the streets and staged rallies against the war and siege on the impoverished country.

The participants in the rally chanted slogans expressing their anger towards the US economic blockade on the Yemeni People, blaming the US-Saudi aggression for the continuation of the blockade, according to Almasirah.

