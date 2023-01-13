Fatimah Zahra; Role model for all women

On January 23, 2022, in expressing his congratulations on the occasion of the anniversary of the auspicious birth of Hazrat Fatimah Zahra (PBUH) and the celebrations of Mother’s Day and Women’s Day, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution referred to the exemplary characteristics of Hazrat Fatimah Zahra (PBUH).

“Hazrat Fatimah Zahra should be a role model in all areas, especially in the areas of social and revolutionary moves,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Regarding the Islamic viewpoint, it can be said that Islam sees individuals as “human beings” when it evaluates them on the basis of Islam and as a person, the Leader has said in another speech.

Men and women have no priority over one another. They are not different in this. The equality of men and women in terms of human and Islamic values is one of the clear principles of Islam, he further noted.

Mother's Day and Women's Day coincide with the birthday anniversary of Fatima Zahra.

Who Fatima Zahra is

Fatima Zahra was the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Lady Khadija and the wife of Imam Ali (AS).

Based on the popular opinion amongst the Shia, she was born in the 5th year after bi'tha (the beginning of the prophetic mission), wikishia reported.

She had numerous social activities and political stances. The migration to Medina, the treatment of the Prophet at the Battle of Uhud, bringing supplies to the Prophet at the Battle of Khandaq, and accompanying him during the Conquest of Mecca were just some of her activities before the demise of the Prophet, the source added.

Celebration of Mother’s Day in Iran

Mother's Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family or individual, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

Iranians celebrate two holidays dedicated to women at once - Mother's Day and Women's Day. The date was chosen in honor of the daughter of Prophet Muhammad, Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH), who in the Islamic world is considered the ideal mother and role model for all Muslim women.

On Mother's Day in Iran, many activities are held to commemorate mothers. Most children give their mothers flowers as gifts. Sometimes, men and children give their wives and mothers jewellery, such as earrings or necklaces.

In any case, each family has its own method of showing mothers gratitude on this day. Some families treat their mothers to dinner at a restaurant, while others call their mothers on the phone or send a postcard to show their affection. What is certain is that all involve a display of gratitude toward mothers.

But during the Covid-19 pandemic era, Mother’s Day was observed across the country under the shadow of Covid-19; therefore most people preferred to make video calls to remember and thank their mothers for all their kindness and affection.

On January 23, 2022, on the occasion of Mother’s Day in Iran, a commemoration ceremony was held in the presence of a large number of elderly mothers and others seeking aid at Kahrizak in Tehran, Iran Daily reported.

By the way, on this special day, people want their mother to know that they owe her everything and although they failed to realize it at times or show gratitude they do have our committed love for their mother and they know that even if they do not express it she can feel their affections.

Reported by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi