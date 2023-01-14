Hazrat Fatimah Zahra birth anniv. commemorated in Pakistan

The ceremony was convened in Pakistan with the Iranian cultural attaché in Pakistan Ehsan Khazaei in attendance.

Also, a number of prominent figures in Pakistan took part in the event.

The participant delivered speeches on the virtues of Hazrat Fatimah Zahra as well as the role of women in society.

During the event, some poems by Allama Muhammad Iqbal on Fatimah Zahra were recited.

Iranians celebrate two holidays dedicated to women at once - Mother's Day and Women's Day.

The date was chosen in honor of the daughter of Prophet Muhammad, Hazrat Fatimah Zahra (PBUH), who in the Islamic world is considered the ideal mother and role model for all Muslim women.

