Tehran, Damascus enjoy highest level of cooperation: envoy

The strategic relations between Iran and Syria include all areas, including military cooperation, Iranian ambassador to Syria Mehdi Sobhani said in an interview with Lebanese Al-Ahed.

This shows Iran's support for Syria and, in general, strengthens relations between the two countries, he added.

He went on to say that International relations and interactions have several levels including cooperation, partnership, and alliance.

According to him, Iran and Syria have passed the initial stages and levels and now they are allies of each other.

These two neighboring countries are developing their relations in proportion to their alliance, he noted.

The level of cooperation with Syria has reached the highest levels, he said, adding that there is a military cooperation agreement between the two countries.

This agreement includes all areas of cooperation and will be implemented if necessary, the envoy said.

Experts believe that Iran-Syria relations are the oldest political, economic, and military relations between Iran and one of the Arab countries in the West Asian region, Sobhani said.

The envoys noted that due to many commonalities, the leaders of the two countries have always maintained these relations.

During this period, many Arab and Western countries tried to sour relation between Tehran and Damascus, but they never succeeded, and their pressure on Damascus did not work, he reminded.

