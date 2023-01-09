  1. World
  2. Africa
Jan 9, 2023, 12:00 PM

Over 30 people kidnapped at railroad station in Nigeria

Over 30 people kidnapped at railroad station in Nigeria

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – More than 30 people have been kidnapped at a railroad station in Nigeria’s southern Edo State, according to a statement from Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki.

"The Edo State Commissioner for Communications and Orientation, Hon. Chris Nehikhare has said that security operatives have arrested one of the suspected kidnappers involved in the kidnapping of 32 passengers at the Igueben train station, in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State," the Sunday statement says.

One of the 32 kidnapped people managed to escape, Nehikhare told reporters.

Police continue their investigation and are searching for other members of the kidnapping gang, according to the release published on Obaseki’s official website.

MNA/PR

News Code 195920

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News