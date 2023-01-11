Gunmen kill 12 Nigeria security personnel in ambush

A patrol of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) paramilitary and the local vigilantes who work with the military were ambushed around a mining site on Monday morning, Olusola Odumosu, NSCDC spokesman said in a statement.

Attacks from heavily armed criminal gangs and militias occur across Nigeria, where growing insecurity will be a major theme in next month's election to replace President Muhammadu Buhari.

"Seven personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were ambushed and killed alongside five others from a sister security agency and local security service," Odumosu said, Barron's reported.

He did not reference the other security agency, but community leaders in the area identified the five others as local vigilantes working alongside military and paramilitary personnel.

Monday's Kaduna attack came just over a day after gunmen assaulted a train station in southern Edo State and kidnapped more than 30 people before security forces rescued six abducted victims.

The NSCDC is a security outfit established by the Nigerian government in 2003 with the primary function of protecting lives and property in conjunction with the police.

SKH/PR