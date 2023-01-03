  1. World
Jan 3, 2023, 10:32 PM

4 killed in car bomb hitting convoy in southeast Nigeria

4 killed in car bomb hitting convoy in southeast Nigeria

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Four security officials were killed in a car bomb targeting a former government official in southeast Nigeria, authorities said Tuesday.

Three police officers and a paramilitary official were killed in the attack in Imo State on a convoy carrying the former governor Ikedi Ohakim, Police Commissioner Mohammed Barde said.

"The man (Ohakim) was ambushed and he was able to manoeuvre and escape," said Barde. The four security personnel were killed in a different car, he said. The attack was an unfortunate setback to government efforts to restore peace in some of Nigeria's conflict-ridden southeastern states, said Barde, African News reported.

Southeast Nigeria has experienced a rise in violent attacks in recent years, often blamed on separatists trying to break away from the West African nation to form an independent country. 

