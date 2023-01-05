  1. Politics
Jan 5, 2023, 8:00 PM

Deputy Parl. Speaker:

US uses secession, turmoil doctrine to counter Islamic Rev.

US uses secession, turmoil doctrine to counter Islamic Rev.

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – The deputy Iranian parliament speaker Ali Nikzad said on Thursday that the US uses secession and turmoil doctrine to counter the Islamic Revolution.

Nikzad said that the US has always planned war against Iran and the countries of the region, but the youth of this country want to have an independent country.

Referring to the various economic problems inside the country, he noted that the country steps forward in the right direction and all should support it.

Pointing to the recent riots inside the country, he said that foreign media lied a lot and tried to spread fake news in society.

Nikzad underlined that the US uses secession and turmoil doctrine to counter the Islamic Revolution.

AMK/IRN84989868

News Code 195778

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News