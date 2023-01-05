US uses secession, turmoil doctrine to counter Islamic Rev.

Nikzad said that the US has always planned war against Iran and the countries of the region, but the youth of this country want to have an independent country.

Referring to the various economic problems inside the country, he noted that the country steps forward in the right direction and all should support it.

Pointing to the recent riots inside the country, he said that foreign media lied a lot and tried to spread fake news in society.

Nikzad underlined that the US uses secession and turmoil doctrine to counter the Islamic Revolution.

