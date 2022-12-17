  1. Politics
Dec 17, 2022, 8:00 PM

Deputy Parl. Speaker:

Foe targeted Iranians’ unity, solidarity

Foe targeted Iranians’ unity, solidarity

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – The enemy has targeted the unity and solidarity among the Iranian nation, said Ali Nikzad, the deputy parliament speaker of Iran.

Nikzad said that the enemy has resorted to hybrid warfare against Iran.

Today, the foes have targeted Iran’s economy in hybrid warfare, he further noted.

The enemy wants Iran and Islam to disappear, the Iranian legislator underlined.

The United States has no options to leave the region, he said, adding that the US is unable to take steps when Iran is present on the scene.

He underscored that when the media raised the issue of partitioning Iran, the martyrs sacrificed themselves for the country.

AMK/5657275

News Code 195026

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News