Foe targeted Iranians’ unity, solidarity

Nikzad said that the enemy has resorted to hybrid warfare against Iran.

Today, the foes have targeted Iran’s economy in hybrid warfare, he further noted.

The enemy wants Iran and Islam to disappear, the Iranian legislator underlined.

The United States has no options to leave the region, he said, adding that the US is unable to take steps when Iran is present on the scene.

He underscored that when the media raised the issue of partitioning Iran, the martyrs sacrificed themselves for the country.

AMK/5657275