Negotiations with US useless: MP

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has had various meetings with the Americans since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, and our experience in all these years shows that the US is not reliable and their problem with us will not be solved by negotiation," Nazari told Mehr News Agency.

Saying that the Americans have made promises that they did not fulfill, the Iranian MP stressed that in the past four decades, no favorable results were achieved from the meetings and negotiations with the American side.

The Americans only sought to deceive and achieve their own goals in all negotiations with Iran, he added.

"The JCPOA ball is in the US court. We fulfilled all our obligations, but it was the Americans who did not fulfill their obligations and withdrew from the JCPOA," Nazari added.

MP/5645867