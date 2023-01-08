US interferingly reacts to execution of 2 rioters in Iran

The US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley and the State Department spokesman Ned Price in different tweets asserted that they condemn the executions.

"These executions are a key component of the regime's effort to suppress protests. We continue to work with partners to pursue accountability for Iran’s brutal crackdown," Price claimed.

Saying that he was appalled by the execution of the rioters, Robert Malley called for putting an end to the executions.

Karami and Hosseini, the murderers of Iran's security force Ruhollah Ajamian, were hanged on Saturday morning.

Western-provoked riots hit some Iranian provinces since 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died at a hospital in Tehran on September 16, three days after she collapsed at a police station.

An investigation has attributed Amini’s death to her medical condition, rather than alleged beatings by the police.

The riots have claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces, while also allowing terrorist attacks across the country. In the last two months, the terrorists have set fire to public property and tortured several Basij members and security forces to death.

Iran has condemned the western powers for fomenting riots and had warned them not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs over the issue.

The Iranian authorities have said the US and other Western countries are seeking to make Iran give up its steadfastness in supporting the Iranian nation's rights at the negotiating table by fomenting riots and increasing the pressures.

MNA