Police arrest 9 terrorists in southern Iran

Brigadier General Ghanbari said that members of the terrorist team have had a number of armed attacks in recent weeks aimed at assassinating police personnel on police patrols, and afterward they tried to publish their illegal attempts on foreign media outlets.

All 9 members of this terrorist team were arrested last night after conducting intelligence work with a complicated operation, he underlined.

He highlighted that police confiscated some weapons and ammunition, as well as six vehicles from the terrorists that were conducting their operations.

The terrorist group explicitly confessed its crimes in the numerous armed robberies, roadblocks, attempts against national security, training, and communications with secessionist counter-revolutionary networks, he underlined.

