Iran police dismantle terrorist team in Khuzestan

NAJA in a statement issued on Tuesday announced that the police forces have managed to dismantle a terrorist team affiliated with the foreign intelligence services.

The terrorist team had carried out anti-security operations, including the armed attack on Mahshahr Police Patrol, the statement added, saying that the terrorist team was affiliated with and supported by foreign counter-revolutionary groups and intelligence services.

The terrorist team has martyred the second lieutenant Zargham Parast in Mahshahr and wounded another NAJA officer, according to the statement.

