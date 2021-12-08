  1. Politics
Iran police dismantle terrorist team in Khuzestan

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran Law Enforcement Forces (NAJA) announced in a statement that a terrorist team was dismantled in Khuzestan, the southwestern province of Iran and its members were arrested.

NAJA in a statement issued on Tuesday announced that the police forces have managed to dismantle a terrorist team affiliated with the foreign intelligence services. 

The terrorist team had carried out anti-security operations, including the armed attack on Mahshahr Police Patrol, the statement added, saying that the terrorist team was affiliated with and supported by foreign counter-revolutionary groups and intelligence services.

The terrorist team has martyred the second lieutenant Zargham Parast in Mahshahr and wounded another NAJA officer, according to the statement. 

