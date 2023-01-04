Syrian president meets with UAE FM in Damascus

President Bashar al-Assad receives Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of UAE Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a meeting in Damascus on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the expansion of economic and trade relations between the two countries.

According to SANA, the two sides discussed the existing cooperation between the two countries in many fields as well as the development of economic and trade relations in line with the interests of the two countries and the brotherly nations.

This was the second meeting between Assad and bin Zayed in Damascus after their meeting in 2021 autumn.

