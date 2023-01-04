Transfering water from Aras river to Lake Urmia to be started

Mohammad Rostami, the CEO of the holding company affiliated with the Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters made the remarks on Tuesday.

The project includes 110 km of water transmission pipeline, 3 pumping stations, 1 treatment plant, 11 reservoirs, and also the development of the existing catchment, Rostami said.

According to him, the project is aimed at supplying the water needs of the Aras commercial-industrial free zone, the water needs of the metropolis of Tabriz and other cities and villages along the pipeline route, and providing the environmental rights of Lake Urmia.

This holding company enjoys the necessary capacity to implement other projects in the fields of water, electricity, agriculture, and the environment in the northwest of the country, he also added.

