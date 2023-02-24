  1. Politics
Raeisi arrives in Urmia to implement water transfer project

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in West Azarbaijan province on Friday morning as part of his administration's regular visits to provinces to listen to people's demands.

The plane carrying President Raeisi on board landed at Shahid Bakeri's airport in Urmia on Friday morning.

Accompanied by some of his cabinet members, he was welcomed by the local officials at the West Azerbaijan province in the northwest of Iran.

During this trip, the water transfer tunnel project from Kani Sib Dam to Lake Urmia is supposed to be put into operation by the President. For this purpose, the President went to Naqadeh, where the dam is, by helicopter.

Meeting with representatives of different groups of people is among Raeisi's plans during his visit to the province.

