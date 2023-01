From the beginning of this year up to December 31, the value of non-oil exports of our country reached 43.88 billion dollars, Bahadroi-Jahromi wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

He noted that the volume of export shows more than a 19 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The top five destinations of Iranian goods are China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and India, he further noted.

