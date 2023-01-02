Non-oil exports from Chabahar Port grow three times higher

The director-general of Sistan and Baluchistan's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Qassem Askari Nassab said that the non-oil exports from Chabahar Port grow 3.5 times higher during the first nine months of the year 1401 in the Iranian calendar (March 21-December 31 2022) compared to to the same period last year.

Askarinasab added that loading and unloading operations have also had a 5.5 percent increase,

The enhanced coordination between the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line (IRISL) and the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) has led to the launch of regular lines from and to the Chabahar Port and an increase in container operations. Moreover, the costs of container operations have decreased along the routes of Southeast Asia, India, and the Persian Gulf countries, he added.

In this sense, the first 6,500 TEU container ship from Southeast Asia arrived at Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar on December 31, he said.

Provision of good services for all commodities, reducing the costs, and increasing freight and ship transports in Chabahar are among the top priorities of Chabahar Port for optimal use of current infrastructures and development of marine businesses, he added.

RHM/mrud.ir