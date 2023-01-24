Tehran, Tokyo promote port, maritime coop. in Persian Gulf

The managing director of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), Ali Akbar Safaei, met with Japan's ambassador to Tehran, Aikawa Kazutoshi, to discuss the development of infrastructural, transit, and training cooperation.

Pointing to his recent visit to Shahid Rajaee Port, the Japanese ambassador emphasized the strengthening of mutual relations and maritime cooperation.

Aikawa Kazutoshi stated that sea-based development is one of the most important aims of his country. Further, he explained that Japan attempts to expand its ties with other maritime nations through its smart ports.

Japan is interested to invest in Shahid Rajaee Port in Hormozgan Province as they had previously negotiated for maritime cooperation in this Port. Shahid Rajaee Port can play an important role in the development of trade in the region. Eighty percent of Iran's transit is accomplished through Shahid Rajaee Port.

The Port has many advantages and capacities including modern container equipment for container ships, access to the railway network, the Bandar Abbas International Airport, and to the high seas.

Shahid Rajaee Port is also important along North-South Transport Corridor which maintains fast speed and great security for freight transit.

MNA/PR