Seoul strongly warns over any N. Korea's nuclear use attempt

The North Korean leader made the call during a recent plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party, where the country reiterated its push to strengthen nuclear weapons capabilities while naming the South "our undoubted enemy."

"We gravely warn that should North Korea make an attempt at using nuclear arms, it would lead to the end of the Kim Jong-un regime," the ministry said in a text message sent to reporters.

The ministry urged the North to immediately stop its nuclear development and return to a path of denuclearization while calling on it to clearly realize such a course correction would be the "only way" to improve its people's livelihoods, Yonhap reported.

It also stressed that it would deter and respond to the North's nuclear and missile threats by "dramatically" reinforcing its "three-axis" defense system.

"Our military will build a military readiness posture to sternly retaliate against any symmetric or asymmetric North Korean provocations based on the determination not to hesitate to even go to war," the ministry said.

MP/PR