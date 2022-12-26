South Korean Air Force plane crashes in Gangwon Province

According to the Air Force, the aircraft, registered at its Wonju base, crashed in a field in the county's Mukgye-ri at around 11:43 a.m. during a take-off attempt.

The two pilots managed to eject safely and were transported to a nearby hospital. No damage to the nearby residential area has yet to be reported, according to KBS World.

The military is investigating the incident.

The latest incident comes just one month after an Air Force KF-16 jet crashed 20 kilometers west of Wonju on November 20. The pilot managed to successfully eject in that incident as well.

MP/PR