Kim Jong Un sets new goals for North Korea military

The new plans hint at more weapons tests for the next year. Kim Jong Un "set forth new key goals for bolstering up the self-reliant defense capability to be pushed ahead within 2023," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

This comes as the North Korean leader is presiding over a major party meeting in the capital Pyongyang aimed at outlining their policy goals for 2023 in key areas of diplomacy, security, and the economy, AFP reported.

Kim Jong Un "analyzed and assessed the new challengeable situation created in the Korean peninsula," Korean Central News Agency said, in a reference to the recent sharp escalation in tensions between North Korea and South Korea.

Kim Jong Un made clear the "orientation of struggle against the enemy to be adhered to by our Party," KCNA said.

RHM/PR