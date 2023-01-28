Africa great cultural-economic opportunity in Muslim world

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf left Tehran for Algeria to attend the OIC meeting on Saturday afternoon, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that there are more than 20 speakers of parliament coming to the meeting with a focus on the Islamic world's modernization, and development.

Given the desecration of the Islamic sanctities and ongoing Islamophobia against the Islamic Ummah in Western countries, besides the intense situation in occupied Palestine, he underlined that holding an OIC meeting in this situation is of great importance.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will raise an innovative issue in this meeting under the title of the Islamic World, Solidarity for Peace and Sustainable Development, he further noted.

Referring to the joint mutual meetings with Algeria on the sidelines of the meeting, he reiterated that Africa is one of the most important cultural and economic opportunities in the Muslim world today.

