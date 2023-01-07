Tehran, Seoul discuss expansion of economic cooperation

During the meeting in Seoul, Ahn and Iran's Ambassador to South Korea Saeed Shabestari discussed ways of expanding bilateral economic cooperation, including the exchanges of humanitarian items, according to South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The two nations have discussed how to expand the trading of medicine, medical equipment and other humanitarian items, as those items are exempted from international sanctions regimes, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Ahn also asked for Iran's backing for Seoul's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, the ministry said.

MNA/PR