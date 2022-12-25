Islamabad committed to increasing trade with Tehran: minister

In a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini, the minister said the current trade volume between the two countries was not at the optimal level.

He highlighted deep-rooted cordial and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran based on religious and cultural affinities, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

He also emphasized that Pakistan has always highly valued its brotherly relations with its neighboring country.

The ambassador extended felicitations to the finance minister on assuming the charge of Finance Ministry and appreciated the economic policies of Iran.

The minister stressed that the two countries had great potentials for extensive collaboration in the fields of energy, trade and other areas.

The two sides also discussed the opening of border markets, barter trade, free trade agreement and mutual investment to enhance the volume of trade between the two countries.

They expressed satisfaction over mutual bilateral relations and showed keen interest in enhancing collaboration in various areas of common interest.

MNA