Dec 26, 2022, 11:20 PM

Iran, Kyrgyzstan reach customs agreement on exchange of data

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – Iran and Kyrgyzstan have discussed cooperation between their customs administrations at a meeting in Bishkek.

Prospects of commercial and economic cooperation were reviewed among other issues, AKIpress reported.

The two sides discussed the signing of memorandums of understanding between the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan and the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration on the preliminary electronic exchange of data and international movement of vehicles and goods, as well as the electronic exchange of data on e-TIR procedures.

Iran and Kyrgyzstan underlined the importance of implementing joint measures to boost bilateral trade and intensify cooperation between the training centers of customs administrations.

