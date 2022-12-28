Iran to move in another side if West behave hypocritically

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the two-day visit to Muscat during which he met top-ranking Omani officials, including the Sultan of Oman, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran welcomes any initiative on the part of Muscat “to reach a good, strong and stable agreement.”

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the Omani capital on Tuesday for talks on bilateral, regional and international issues, and also to convey a message from President Ebrahim Raeisi to the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik.

“The window to reach an agreement on the part of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not be open always,” the top Iranian diplomat asserted, adding that the window will be shut if the opposite parties, especially the Americans, continue to behave hypocritically and unrealistically, Press TV reported.

“We haven’t closed (the window), but if the Westerners want to continue their hypocritical and interventionist behavior, we will move in another direction (plan),” he hastened to add.

Iran’s foreign minister said he spoke to the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borell on the sidelines of the second Baghdad summit in Jordan last week, and his deputy and chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani also had a conversation with EU’s coordinator for talks, Enrique Mora.

He said the two sides exchanged views and arrived at some “agreements” in order to resume the stalled talks in the Austrian capital since August over foot-dragging by the United States and refusal to provide necessary guarantees to Iran, aimed at the removal of sanctions and revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Amir-Abdollahian insisted that Tehran will not agree to "negotiations for the sake of negotiations" but to reach a strong and stable agreement that takes into account Iran’s interests.

Iran's foreign minister described Oman as the “main mediator” between Iran and the Western parties from the beginning, adding that Muscat continues to make efforts to revive the talks and the deal.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Omani foreign minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi said “useful talks” were held during Amir-Abdollahian’s visit, which he asserted would be “beneficial for bilateral relations between Iran and Oman, and for peace, stability and security in the region.

He also hailed the Iranian government’s "policy of dialogue" to reach an agreement in Vienna as “wise and positive” and based on the policy of “good neighborliness”.

