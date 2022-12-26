All parties must stick to dialogue to revive JCPOA

"FM says Parties concerned should stick to dialogue and negotiation, step up diplomatic efforts to bring the JCPOA back on the right track at an early date. FM spokeswoman Mao Ning said after #Iran said a window for reviving the nuclear deal remained open but not forever," China Daily wrote on its Twitter account on Monday.

China has repeatedly expressed its position regarding the JCPOA, stressing that diplomatic efforts aimed at the effective implementation of this agreement must be continued.

Also, Beijing has repeatedly emphasized that the United States is the cause of the problems linked with the JCPOA.

Earlier this week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the window of agreement on JCPOA is open, but not forever.

The talks to salvage the JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions. The negotiations have been at a standstill since August due to Washington’s insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing all the sanctions that were slapped on the Islamic Republic by the previous US administration. Iran maintains it is necessary for the other side to offer some guarantees that it will remain committed to any agreement that is reached.

