Slandering Iran no to hide true nature of false HR claimants

Publishing several images of how the police brutally treat the protestors in Western countries, Kan'ani slammed the dual approach of the western leaders when reacting to the protest in Iran and in their own lands.

All the accusations that some regimes falsely bring up about Iran, they themselves have committed and are still committing in the most heinous manner against their nations and people, Kan'ani wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Earlier, referring to the western countries' paradoxical behaviors regarding the unrest in Iran and the unrest in their own countries, Kan'ani sarcastically stated that protests in England, Germany, France, Canada, and Australia are bad and deserve severe treatment, but riots in their target countries are good and deserve support.

Several leaders of the western countries, in interventional statements, have announced their support to the rioters who were recently disrupting the security in Iran. This is while they are supporting the security forces of their own countries to encounter the protestors brutally.

