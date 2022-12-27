  1. Politics
Dec 27, 2022, 12:00 PM

Spox:

Slandering Iran no to hide true nature of false HR claimants

Slandering Iran no to hide true nature of false HR claimants

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani says that slandering the Islamic Republic of Iran does not hide the true nature of the false claimants of human rights.

Publishing several images of how the police brutally treat the protestors in Western countries, Kan'ani slammed the dual approach of the western leaders when reacting to the protest in Iran and in their own lands.

Slandering Iran no to hide true nature of false HR claimants

All the accusations that some regimes falsely bring up about Iran, they themselves have committed and are still committing in the most heinous manner against their nations and people, Kan'ani wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Earlier, referring to the western countries' paradoxical behaviors regarding the unrest in Iran and the unrest in their own countries, Kan'ani sarcastically stated that protests in England, Germany, France, Canada, and Australia are bad and deserve severe treatment, but riots in their target countries are good and deserve support.

Several leaders of the western countries, in interventional statements, have announced their support to the rioters who were recently disrupting the security in Iran. This is while they are supporting the security forces of their own countries to encounter the protestors brutally.

MP/5666287

News Code 195440

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News