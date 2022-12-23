Islamic Revolution gave a new sense to being a woman

Speaking during this week's Friday prayers in the Iranian capital, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali-Akbari hailed the Islamic Revolution in Iran for giving a new sense to the concept of woman.

Tehran Friday Prayers interim leader added that the Iranian women after the revolution have been present in the society by taking different roles.

He said while in the west, women are objectified as property, but the Iranian and Islamic cultures participate in women in society.

He said that Islamic Iran created a new concept for women which is neither western nor eastern. "The third way of being a woman is put forward in comparison with the Eastern and Western models."

"This shining model challenged the dominant Western logic about women and attracted the attention of the world, especially educated women in the farthest parts of the world in the East and West, and lined up against Western colonialism and exploitation of women."

