Iran's TMU, Russia's SPbPU sign scientific MoU

The MoU was signed by the parties on November 25, 2022, with the aim of developing cooperation in the fields of science, education, research and technology.

Holding joint research projects, exchanging faculty members and students, and holding international conferences and meetings are among the provisions of the document.

Tarbiat Modares University is an exclusively graduate university with its main campus in Tehran, Iran. It was founded in 1982 and is among the top universities in Iran. It was founded to train university professors.

Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University is a Russian technical university located in Saint Petersburg.

