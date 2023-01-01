Iran's Maragheh University, Brazil's UEL University ink MoU

The memorandum includes cooperation in the fields of guiding research projects, as well as benefiting from experimental, research, and laboratory facilities.

Doing research, developing educational objectives, and exchange of professors and students are among other fields of cooperation between the two universities.

The University of Maragheh is a public university in the city of Maragheh, in East Azerbaijan Province, Iran. The university is a state-funded institution that has 4 faculties and 14 departments. Coming from different parts of Iran, approximately 3000 students attend Maragheh university.

Londrina State University is one of the public universities of the State of Paraná, Brazil.

