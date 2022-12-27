Iran, Belarus to sign MoU on scientific coop. in oil industry

The document will be aimed at starting scientific activities and meeting the needs of the oil industry and establishing a close relationship between the two parties.

According to PUT, following the official invitation of the President of BSTU to PUT authorities to visit and draw up a memorandum of cooperation between the two universities, Mohammadreza Khosravinikou, vice president of education and graduate studies of PUT, and Sadegh Safarzadeh, the head of Mahmoud Abad Oil Faculty, visited BSTU.

BSTU was established in 1930 and is one of the largest industrial universities in the downstream sector of the oil, gas, refining and petrochemical industry in Belarus.

In this visit, meetings were held with the vice-chancellor of BSTU and its educational and research assistants, and after visiting the infrastructure and educational and research facilities, including laboratories and research centers, the terms of the memorandum were agreed upon between the two universities, in a way that the provisions of this memorandum will be implemented within a certain period of time.

MNA/SHANA