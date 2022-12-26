Turkey summons French ambassador after Paris protests

The Foreign Ministry summoned the French envoy on Monday to express concerns over the anti-Ankara protests in Paris by Kurds following the deadly attack on a Kurdish cultural center in the French capital on Friday.

According to sources, Ambassador Herve Magro was summoned to convey Ankara’s disturbance about the PKK/YPG propaganda launched against Turkey following the racist attack by a French man in Paris, Daily Sabah reported.

The ministry told Magro that Türkiye expects France to act with common sense in the face of the attack and not let the "terrorist" group push forward its agenda.

The protests in Paris erupted after a 69-year-old gunman on Friday opened fire at the cultural center in the city’s bustling 10th district, home to several shops, restaurants and a large Kurdish population. The gunman killed at least three people and injured three others, local media reported.

MNA/PR