At least three killed, several injured in shooting in Paris

Al-Jazeera cited local French media such as AFP as reporting a shooting in Paris District 10 on Friday.

At first, it was reported that French police said in a statement that one person was killed and 6 others were injured when an unknown gunman opened fire on people in Paris.

The French police announced that the incident took place in Paris's 10th district and announced that they had arrested the perpetrator behind the shooting.

The French police have asked the public to avoid going to the area where the shooting happened.

Meanwhile, later the French local media including France 24 covered the incident on their English websites.

"Two people have died and four more are injured after gunshots were fired in a central district of the French capital, the Paris prosecutor said Friday, according to France 24.

Paris police said they were dealing with an incident in the 10th arrondissement and urged the public to stay away from the area.

"A gun attack has taken place. Thank you to the security forces for their swift action," the city's deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire wrote in a tweet, according to France 24. "Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama."

A shopkeeper in the area told AFP she had heard seven or eight shots in rue d'Enghien, saying "it was total panic. We locked ourselves inside."

A 69-year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, the prosecutor's office said.

It was reported only one had been killed in the shooting nor the latest reports say the number of the killed has risen to three. The death toll could rise as two of the injured are reported to have been in critical condition.

