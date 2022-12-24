  1. World
  2. Europe
Dec 24, 2022, 6:34 PM

Renewed clashes between protesters and police in Paris

Renewed clashes between protesters and police in Paris

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Renewed clashes broke out in Paris on Saturday between police and members of the Kurdish community angry at the killing on Friday of three members of their community, media reported.

Several cars were overturned and small fires set alight near Republic Square, the traditional venue for demonstrations in the city where Kurds earlier held a peaceful protest, Reuters reported.

Clashes broke out as some demonstrators left the square, throwing projectiles at police who responded with tear gas.

A gunman carried out the killings at a Kurdish cultural center and nearby cafe on Friday in a busy part of Paris' 10th district, stunning a community preparing to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the unresolved murder of three activists.

Police arrested a 69-year-old man who the authorities said had recently been freed from detention while awaiting trial for a sabre attack on a migrant camp in Paris a year ago.

MNA/PR

News Code 195328

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News