Dec 25, 2022, 6:55 PM

Explosion reported in Afghanistan's capital

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Local media in Afghanistan have reported an explosion in the capital Kabul on Sunday.

Local media in Afghanistan including the Ariana TV website reported an explosion was heard in the Darul Aman district in Kabul.

Meanwhile, Ava news agency reported the incident happened due to the explosion of a magnetic bomb in the sixth security district in the west of Kabul city.

More information about the number of casualties or possible damages in this incident has not come out yet.

Also, the security officials of the Taliban in Kabul have not said anything yet in this regard so far.

