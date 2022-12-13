ISIL claims responsibility for attack on Kabul hotel

The group said two of its personnel "attacked a big hotel frequented by Chinese diplomats and businessmen in Kabul, where they detonated two explosive devices hidden inside two bags," one of them targeting a party for Chinese guests and the other targeting the reception hall, ND TV reported.

One of the two fighters threw hand grenades at Taliban officers who were trying to stop them, while the other began detonating explosive devices he had stuck on the hotel room doors and firing at hotel guests, ISIL said in a statement.

At least three attackers were killed by security forces in Afghanistan on Monday after armed men opened fire inside a hotel in central Kabul popular with Chinese nationals.

Residents of the area reported hearing a powerful explosion followed by gunfire. The attack was carried out at a building where Chinese and other foreigners usually stay, residents said.

