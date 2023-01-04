Several explosions heard in Afghanistan's Kabul

Several blasts have been heard in Kabul on Wednesday, Afghanistan's news portal TOLO News has reported.

The residents of the 8th Security District in the Afghan capital heard sound of several blasts on Wednesday afternoon.

An eyewitness told Tolo that he had heard the sound of gunfire at the same time as the explosions.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the blasts were a result of a gun battle between Taliban and ISIL terrorists, adding that in the Taliban forces' attack on the ISIL hideouts, 7 ISIL members were killed and 9 others were arrested.

