19 killed, 32 injured in tanker truck fire in Afghanistan

According to provincial security chief Azizullah Omar on Sunday, the truck was going from the province of Baghlan to Kabul and caught fire inside the tunnel.

As a result of the explosion, 19 people, including women and children, have been killed and the number of injured is still increasing.

According to the report of local authorities, at least 32 people have been injured in this incident and have been taken to the hospital.

The Salang Tunnel is located at an altitude of over 3,200 meters (10,499 feet) above sea level, in the area of the eponymous pass in the Hindu Kush mountains. The tunnel was built in 1958-1964 by Soviet specialists, mainly Moscow metro builders. The only road connecting Kabul with the northern provinces of Afghanistan passes through the tunnel.

MNA/PR