Kazemi Qomi reportedly appointed new Iran envoy to Kabul

Abbas Badrifar the attaché of the Iranian Embassy in Kabul revealed the appointment of Hassan Kazemi Qomi as the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kabul.

Iran’s newly-appointed envoy to Afghanistan will be in his office in Afghanistan after finishing his administrative work in Tehran, he stated.

Earlier, Iranian Embassy to Kabul had announced that the mission of Bahador Aminian, the former Iranian envoy to Kabul, had finished.

The Spokesman of the Taliban Zabihullah Mujahid said it is believed that the new change of ambassador will be beneficial to both countries.

Hassan Kazemi Qomi has served as the Special Envoy of Iranian President for Afghanistan Affairs so far since President Raeisi assumed office last year in August.

In addition, Qomi had previously served at the Iranian Consulate General in Afghanistan’s Herat.

MA/FNA14010926001006