3 security forces killed in Afghanistan's Badakhshan blast

According to the report, the police chief of Badakhshan Province and two of his guards were killed in the terrorist explosion.

According to local sources, the commander of a military brigade in the Afghan army, who seems to have been the target of this terrorist act, survived the incident.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the terrorist explosion.

This is the second blast in Afghanistan since Sunday. A blast hit Police District 6 of Kabul city on Sunday evening with no casualties reported.

