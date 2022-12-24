1 killed, 12 injured in Saudis attack on Yemen's Saada

The Saudi army shelled the Al-Raqu region in the north of Sa'dah province with artillery, according to the reports.

A number of African immigrants residing in Yemen were among those injured during the attacks.

Meanwhile, news sources reported that the Saudi coalition targeted Yemen's Al Hudaydah province with missiles and artillery as well.

Yemeni deputy prime minister on Friday night strongly warned about the continuation of Saudi attacks on the country.

The UN-brokered ceasefire in Yemen, which has been repeatedly violated by the aggressor Saudi coalition expired on October 2.

Also, Mehdi Al-Mashat, the head of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, said that the ceasefire in Yemen was almost destroyed due to repeated violations by the Saudi coalition.

