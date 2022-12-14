Yemeni people stage massive rally in Saada on Martyr’s Day

The demonstrators, who had come from different regions of Saada province, chanted "loyalty to the blood of the martyrs" against the Saudi-led coalition and the US government.

They (demonstrators) also held large pictures of martyred Yemeni leaders and personalities and announced that they will continue the path of martyrs and fight against the aggressors with all their might.

The demonstrators also pledged to continue the path of martyred Yemeni leaders until achieving complete victory.

Every year on this day, all cities under the control of the National Salvation Government of Yemen (based in Sana'a) witness large-scale demonstrations and marches to commemorate "Martyr's Day" and many Yemeni organizations and institutions prepare special programs on this day.

