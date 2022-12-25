Saudi attacks on Yemen's Saada left 2 dead, 7 wounded

The Saudi coalition targeted areas in Manbeh and Shada cities in Saada province with artillery attacks.

According to the media report, 2 civilians were killed and 7 others, including an Ethiopian immigrant, were injured in the attacks of the Saudi coalition on Saada.

Yemeni sources also reported on Friday that the Saudi army shelled the al-Raqqa area in the Manbeh district in the north of Saada, during which a Yemeni citizen was martyred and 12 other people, including a number of African immigrants living in Yemen, were injured.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistical support from the United States and other Western states.

The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crush Yemen’s Ansarullah popular resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

