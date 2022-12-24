Teenager killed in shooting at Mall of America: Police

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says around 7:50 p.m., officers heard gunshots on the first floor of Nordstrom. There were 16 officers working in the mall at the time of the shooting.

Hodges says it appears there was a physical altercation prior to the shooting involving anywhere between 5-9 individuals.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection to the shooting, according to CBS News.

Videos posted on social media show shoppers hiding in stores. Some videos show shoppers running for cover after a loud bang is heard. One bystander's coat was grazed by a bullet.

This is the second lockdown Mall of America has gone on this year--shots fired outside a store prompted a lockdown in August.

MP/PR