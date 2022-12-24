  1. World
  2. North America
Dec 24, 2022, 2:05 PM

Teenager killed in shooting at Mall of America: Police

Teenager killed in shooting at Mall of America: Police

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – A 19-year-old man died in a shooting that prompted the Mall of America to go on lockdown Friday night less than two days before Christmas.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says around 7:50 p.m., officers heard gunshots on the first floor of Nordstrom. There were 16 officers working in the mall at the time of the shooting.

Hodges says it appears there was a physical altercation prior to the shooting involving anywhere between 5-9 individuals.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection to the shooting, according to CBS News.

Videos posted on social media show shoppers hiding in stores. Some videos show shoppers running for cover after a loud bang is heard. One bystander's coat was grazed by a bullet.

This is the second lockdown Mall of America has gone on this year--shots fired outside a store prompted a lockdown in August.

MP/PR

News Code 195313

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News