Pakistan stresses development of cooperation with Iran

General Syed Asim Munir made the remarks in a meeting with the Iranian envoy to Islamabad Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in Rawalpindi where some officials of the Pakistan Army Headquarters as well as Colonel Mostafa Ghanbarpour, Iran's military attaché in Pakistan, were also present.

The commander of Pakistan's army emphasized the country's support for Iran's positions in regional and global forums, especially on the issue of human rights and peaceful nuclear programs and Islamabad's opposition to anti-Iranian sanctions.

There are many capacities for the development of relations between the two countries, especially in the economic sector, and these capacities should be activated, said General Asim Munir.

Congratulating General Munir on his appointment as the new commander of the Pakistan Army, the Iranian ambassador termed the growing trend of relations between Iran and Pakistan in recent years as a factor in the strengthening of defense, military, and security cooperation between the two countries.

Hosseini emphasized the importance of exchanging high-ranking military and defense delegations between the two countries in order to strengthen bilateral relations, especially the expansion of security cooperation at the borders.

The two sides also discussed the latest regional developments, cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad to establish peace and stability in the region, as well as the developments in Afghanistan.

